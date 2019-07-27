Christina BUTLER

logoBUTLER,
Christina Ivy (nee Phillips):
Peacefully in the presence of her family at Southland Hospital, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in her 91st year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham (Danny) and Adi, Dennis and Margaret, Gary and Carolyn, Valerie* and Alex Stewart, Warren*, Margaret and Kevin Gentle, Tony, Allan, Peter and Rex. A loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A memorial service for Christina will be held on Monday, July 29, in the Mataura R.S.A., River Street, at 1.00pm. Messages to 282 Layard Street, Invercargill. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2019
