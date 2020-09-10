EVERETT, Chris:

18.11.1958 - 10.09.2019Today, more than any other day,

Brings special thoughts of you,

Of happy times we shared,

And caring things you used to do.

And once more it's a reminder,

That life's road is sometimes rough,

Because the time we shared together,

Just wasn't long enough!

For you were someone special,

Who we thought the whole world of,

And will always be remembered,

With affection, warmth and love.

So sending thoughts to up above,

On the day you went away,

And hope you know you're missed,

More than words could ever say!

-Your loving family xxoo.



