Acknowledgement

EVERETT, Chris:

Debbie and family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone for their love and support during Chris's illness and after his passing. For the numerous ways people showed they cared, through visits, phone calls and messages, the beautiful flowers, cards and food. To the many Services and Dept staff that helped Chris during his final journey, we would also like to acknowledge and thank Radiology and Oncology Depts Dunedin Hospital, Oncology and Medical Depts Southland Hospital, St John Ambulance, Chris at Cancer Society, District Nurses, the amazing staff and Doctors at Hospice Southland who did their utmost to make Chris and us as comfortable as possible. You enrich our lives and community, and make us proud and humble. To Sharon Payne for portraying Chris's life so well at his service. To Darren at J Fraser & Sons for your help, guidance and organisation. To all those that attended the service, some travelling long distances to be there, our sincere thanks - it showed how well Chris was thought of. To 2NZEF Club for opening their doors and allowing us to end the day in a fitting way. There was so many people we would of liked to chat to but wasn't possible, so please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of your presence and our appreciation.

"Forever Loved & Remembered"



Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers