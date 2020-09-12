Acknowledgement

KING, Cheryl Jean

(nee Carlaw):

28.04.1953 - 18.07.2020

Phil, Michael, Melanie and Tony, Avis, Rosslyn and Steve, Marie and Gary, Peter and Jannette, and grandkids Brooklyn, Maddison, and Allan, also Mary and Doug, Helen, and nieces and nephews. We sincerely wish to thank so many for their love and support with the loss of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and friend to many. Special thanks to Doctors and staff at Hospice Southland for the loving, compassionate care of Cheryl for the short time she was there, we would also like to thank the District Nurse and all those who helped Cheryl during her stay at home, especially Ruth, Jill, and all other neighbours. Thank you to everyone who visited, sent flowers and cards, and delivered beautiful food, we will forever be grateful. Thank you to Hamish, Ross, and Nicky from J Fraser & Sons for their amazing care and compassion, also to Ngaire Camerson for leading a lovely service for Cheryl. Thank you to all who came and celebrated Cheryl's farewell with us, also to those who travelled long distances to attend. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Thank you to you all.



