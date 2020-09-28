Charlotte OWEN

Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
logoOWEN, Charlotte Georgina:
Peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Vickery Court, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Munro and the late Norman Owen. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Heather and John Wright, Kenneth* and Wilai Munro, Shirley and Steven Brown, Debby Owen, Daryl and Trish Owen. Special Gran and Great-gran to all her 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The Service for Charlotte will be held at J Fraser & Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. Her interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery. Messages C/- J Fraser & Sons Ltd, PO Box 1380, Invercargill 9840.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020
