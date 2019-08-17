Acknowledgement

NICOL,

Charlotte Irene (Rene)

(nee Lobb):

13.6.1919 - 19.6.2019

Rene's family thank everyone for their support, kindness and expressions of sympathy following the loss of a much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. A special thank you to family and friends who visited Grandma over the years. A heartfelt thanks to the staff and management of Peacehaven for their love and care. A special thanks to Lynley McKerrow for conducting the service with kindness and thoughtfulness. Thank you to Darrin and the team at J Fraser and Sons for their guidance and support.

The family also appreciated all the support and fellowship as we celebrated Grandma's 100th birthday. A milestone Grandma had her sights set on and only a short time after that said goodbye to us all.

Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement to you all.





