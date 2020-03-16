WHITE,
Charles George Campbell:
After a short illness on Saturday, March 14, 2020, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Hazel, loved son of the late Campbell and Florence, loved brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne and Robin Reid (Methven), and the late Suzanne and loved uncle of Diane. Loved brother-in-law and uncle of the McAuliffe family. At Charles' request a private cremation will take place. A memorial service to celebrate Charles' life will be held with details to follow. Messages to PO Box 67, Kingston 9748.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 16, 2020