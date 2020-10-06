Charles WHAREPOURI

Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

WHAREPOURI,
Charles Kura:
April 4, 1930 - October 5, 2020
Peacefully in the presence of his family at Rowena Jackson on October 5, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of Annuh and Mark, Riki and Brad, Chris and Hannah, Arlo, Oaklee; Ricky and Michelle, Jessie and Shem, Koda, Brody and Jess; Karl and Koreena, Braydan and Annie, Kya, Carys, Bryce. A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel on October 7, at 2.00pm. Funeral will conclude at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 74 Robertson Street, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 6, 2020
