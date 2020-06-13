Charles POWELL

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Chapel
75 Fox Street
Invercargill
POWELL,
Charles Kingham (Charlie):
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, on Friday, June 12, 2020, in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Iris. Loved father and father-in-law of Arnold and Robyn, Lynette* and Kevin Wilson, Anthea and Peter Lilley, and Claire and Hunter* Shaw. Loved Grandfather of his eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, June 17, at 2.00pm. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 23C Jenkins Street, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)

