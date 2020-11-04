Charles PADGET

  • "Thinking of you Lana and Anthony and family on the passing..."
    - Stephanie Watson
  • "Very sad to hear about Charlie's passing. Will be missed by..."
    - Den Williams
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

PADGET,
Charles Adrian (Charlie):
Charlie passed away with family by his side on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Loved husband of the late Aldie, Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony, Lana and the late Adrian. Loved grandfather of Chantelle and Isaac, Shanon and Jackie, Brodie and Nikyla, Daniel and Chantelle, Kyle and Jenna, Nicole and Benjamin. Loved great-Grandad of all his great-grandchildren. As per Charlie's wishes a private cremation has taken place. We thank the caring staff at Calvary Hospital. We will celebrate Charlie's life at the IWMC on Saturday with a few drinks as he wanted.

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 4, 2020
