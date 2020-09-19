HARRIS, Charles Russell:
Peacefully, on September 17, 2020, at Clutha Health First, with his loving family by his side; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, much-loved father and father-in-law of Gaylene and Johnny, Sonia and Stu, Lyndal and Darrin, treasured Grandad of Rhys, Jared and Anna, and Scott; Harrison, and Macleod; Ella, Kate, and Maia. A service of farewell for Russell will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at 1.30pm in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ''Our Hut'' Tahakopa, would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Messages to 33 Keithmore Road, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 19, 2020