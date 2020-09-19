Charles HARRIS

Service Information
Doug Nesbit
12 James St
Balclutha, Otago
034182814
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Doug Nesbit
12 James St
Balclutha, Otago
View Map
Death Notice

HARRIS, Charles Russell:
Peacefully, on September 17, 2020, at Clutha Health First, with his loving family by his side; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, much-loved father and father-in-law of Gaylene and Johnny, Sonia and Stu, Lyndal and Darrin, treasured Grandad of Rhys, Jared and Anna, and Scott; Harrison, and Macleod; Ella, Kate, and Maia. A service of farewell for Russell will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at 1.30pm in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ''Our Hut'' Tahakopa, would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Messages to 33 Keithmore Road, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services 2020 Ltd
Balclutha
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 19, 2020
