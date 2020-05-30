Acknowledgement

ELERS,

Charles William (Bill):

Gloria and whanau would like to acknowledge everyone who supported them with the sudden passing and great loss of Bill. Emergency services/staff, Southern Funeral Home whom showed care and compassion especially through the flooding, Evans Funeral Home (Gisborne). Those who gave flowers, cards, heartfelt messages, koha/kai, made a visit or phone calls, travelled throughout NZ and Australia to attend his service in Wairoa or Mataura, many whom spoke a tribute to Bill or were there with their presence, our local community in Mataura, also the wider farming and business community, clubs and committees he was part of, Bill's farmers, our loving anau and friends who have been by our sides through this sad occasion we really appreciate it very much, to his workers both past and present especially those who "held the fort"..."YES WE DO IT" please accept this as a personal THANK YOU to each and everyone of you.



Published in Southland Times on May 30, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers