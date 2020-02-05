ELERS,
Charles William (Bill):
7.1.1949 – 3.2.2020
Cherished husband of Gloria, loved father of Claude and Karen (Mataura), Vicky and Hadfield (Gisborne), the late Amos, Tina and Murray (Mataura), Rat (Mohaka), Alice and Dean (Wairoa), Seven (Mataura), Jimmy-Joe and Lexy (Mataura), loved Papa of all his 34 mokopuna and 22 mokomoko. Bill will lie in state at 23 Albion Street, Mataura, then travel back to Wairoa.
"YES WE DO IT."
Funeral details to follow. Messages to Tina 021 186 1916.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 5, 2020