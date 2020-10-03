Acknowledgement

BELL, Charles Albert (Bert):

Catherine, Dawn and David, Ken and Paula, Ross and Robyna, and families, wish to express their heartfelt thanks following Bert's passing. Thank you everyone for the cards and letters with awesome messages, food, baking, flowers, and visits, which have been comforting and much appreciated. All your thoughts and love at this extremely difficult time, have been a huge comfort to our family. Many thanks to all those who attended the Memorial Service, your presence truly reflected the love and respect Bert was held in, he will always be a very special man, and forever missed. A special thank you to Southland Hospital and Clare House for their care at this incredibly challenging time. Also thank you Lynley McKerrow for your caring guidance and support, which was much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



