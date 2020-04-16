BELL, Charles Albert (Bert):
1932 - 2020
Peacefully after a short illness, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the care of Clare House; in his 88th year. Dearly beloved husband of Catherine for almost 60 years. Dearly loved and loving father and father-in-law of Dawn and David Kennedy, Ken and Paula, and Ross and Robyna. Loved Grandad of William and Louise, Andrew, Stephanie and Bayden, Sarah and Hamish, Georgina and George, Richard*, Christine and Michael, Hamish and Bridget, and proud Great-Grandad of Zia, George, Tom, Ellie, Stevie, Charlie, Billy, Harry, Jonty, and Henry.
"I Beir The Bel"
Due to the Covid-19 lockdown a private family service has been held with a memorial service to be held at a later time. Messages to 10 Steele Road, West Plains, RD 4, Invercargill 9874.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020