Charles BELL (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies to all the family.from Graeme &..."
  • "Condolences to Catherine and family, from Neill and Olive ..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this time."
    - Robyn McLeish
  • "Deepest Sympathy to the Bell Family from the Bacon Family...."
    - April Bacon
  • "Our condolences to Cathy and family. We are thinking of you..."
    - Ian Bell
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

BELL, Charles Albert (Bert):
1932 - 2020
Peacefully after a short illness, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the care of Clare House; in his 88th year. Dearly beloved husband of Catherine for almost 60 years. Dearly loved and loving father and father-in-law of Dawn and David Kennedy, Ken and Paula, and Ross and Robyna. Loved Grandad of William and Louise, Andrew, Stephanie and Bayden, Sarah and Hamish, Georgina and George, Richard*, Christine and Michael, Hamish and Bridget, and proud Great-Grandad of Zia, George, Tom, Ellie, Stevie, Charlie, Billy, Harry, Jonty, and Henry.
"I Beir The Bel"
Due to the Covid-19 lockdown a private family service has been held with a memorial service to be held at a later time. Messages to 10 Steele Road, West Plains, RD 4, Invercargill 9874.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.