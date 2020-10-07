ADAM,
Charles Ferguson (Charlie):
Passed peacefully, in his 96th year, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Peacehaven. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen, and the late Elvia. Dearly loved father of Margaret, Paul, Colin (Coke), Raewyn, Kevin, Bernadette, Eileen, Terry, Brendan; and also Patricia, and Wendy. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grand and great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
"Meet and Greet" from 11.00am, on Wednesday, October 7, in the Elms Meeting Room at Peacehaven, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill, followed by Requiem Mass in Iona Chapel, at 1.30pm. Eastern Cemetery thereafter. Messages can be sent to 97 Oreti Road, Otatara, Invercargill 9879, or to Charlie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 7, 2020