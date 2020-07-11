Acknowledgement

McBRIDE, Charleen Bridget:

17.11.1971 - 31.5.2020

Darren, Lara, Val, Sandy, Karen, Shaun, Richard, Deidrah and families would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us all following the sudden loss of our Charleen. The kindness of you all was greatly appreciated through this difficult time. Thanks to the medical staff at Tapanui, the rescue helicopter and Dunedin Hospital for their professionalism and compassion. A special thanks to Averill and the team at Winton and Districts Funeral Services. Averill, you went above and beyond and your kindness was treasured. To Norm Harraway and Craig McBride (the cousins with the gift of the gab) thanks for leading our celebration of Charleen at Tapanui. Please accept this as a personal thanks to everyone who has and continues to support us.



Published in Southland Times on July 11, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers