McBRIDE, Charleen Bridget:
17.11.1971 - 31.5.2020
Darren, Lara, Val, Sandy, Karen, Shaun, Richard, Deidrah and families would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us all following the sudden loss of our Charleen. The kindness of you all was greatly appreciated through this difficult time. Thanks to the medical staff at Tapanui, the rescue helicopter and Dunedin Hospital for their professionalism and compassion. A special thanks to Averill and the team at Winton and Districts Funeral Services. Averill, you went above and beyond and your kindness was treasured. To Norm Harraway and Craig McBride (the cousins with the gift of the gab) thanks for leading our celebration of Charleen at Tapanui. Please accept this as a personal thanks to everyone who has and continues to support us.
Published in Southland Times on July 11, 2020