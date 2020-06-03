McBRIDE, Charleen Bridget:
Suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020; aged 48 years. Dearly loved and cherished mum of Lara (Dunedin). Loving partner and best friend of Darren Palmer (Tapanui), also loved step-mum of Deidrah and Frankie, and proud Grandma of Lekrei, Legion, and Lerenzo. Much loved daughter of Val and the late Jim McBride. Loved and adored sister and sister-in-law of Sandy and Moose Johnston; Karen and Craig Thompson; Shaun and Kirsten; Richard and Sam and sister-in-law of Averill. Loved aunty, niece, cousin of all the extended family and friend to many. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service will be held with a memorial service at a later date. Messages to 8 Durham Street, Tapanui 9522 or on Charleen's tribute page www.fraserfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 3 to June 4, 2020