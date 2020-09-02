WITTEMAN,
Cecilia Hermina (Sylvie):
On August 30, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare, Christchurch, surrounded by family, in her 87th year. Cherished and loved wife and soulmate of Jack for over 65 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Mike and Alana, Helen and Dave Mahon, Phil and Fiona. Adored Nana and Oma of Nathan, Rohan and Tess, and Caitlin; Ava, Gus and all her other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to all staff of Mayfair Lifecare for their exceptional care of Sylvie. The Funeral Service to celebrate Sylvie's life will be held in Christchurch tomorrow.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 2, 2020