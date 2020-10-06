ROWSELL, Cathryn Anne:
Peacefully on October 3, 2020 at Southland Hospital after a short battle with cancer, aged 60 years. Dearly loved daughter of Norman* and Renetta*. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Allan and Susan, Elizabeth, Andrew and Yanti, Renetta and Garrie Ford, Fiona and Darrell Sutton. Cherished Aunt of Sharmaine, Cindy, Jessie, Daniel, Joshua, Jonathan, Robert, Shannon, Naomi and Rhys. A service for Cathryn will be held at 11.00am on Friday, October 9, in the Grace Presbyterian Church, cnr Yarrow Street and Adamson Crescent followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blair Vining Charitable Hospital Trust would be appreciated. Messages to 25 Ash Street, Newfield, Invercargill 9812 or to Cathryn's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020