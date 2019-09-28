WASON,
Catherine (nee Robertson):
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Catherine ended her journey peacefully surrounded by her family. The family wish to acknowledge and thank the dedicated team at Ellesmere Hospital. Donations can be made to any Hospice Branch. A Memorial Service will be held at The Cabbage Tree, Otatara, Invercargill, on Saturday, October 5, 2-4pm. Rachael and Lockie wish to thank the wider family and close friends for their support.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019