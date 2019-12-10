TOPPING, Catherine Mary:
In loving memory of a special mum, wife, nan and sister, who passed away one year ago today.
If I could have a lifetime wish
And one dream that could come true
I would pray to God with all my heart,
Just to see and speak to you.
A thousand words won't bring you back,
I know because I've tried.
And neither will a million tears,
I know because I've cried.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day.
But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Loved and Missed so much
- Tony, Shelley, Ross, Ella, Sam, Tim, Margaret and Marie
Of all the special Nan's that there could be,
You'll never know how glad I am that you were given to me.
We miss you everyday and love you so much Nan xx
- Love Ella, Sam and Tim
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 10, 2019