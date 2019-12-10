

TOPPING, Catherine Mary:



In loving memory of a special mum, wife, nan and sister, who passed away one year ago today.

If I could have a lifetime wish

And one dream that could come true

I would pray to God with all my heart,

Just to see and speak to you.

A thousand words won't bring you back,

I know because I've tried.

And neither will a million tears,

I know because I've cried.

Remembering you is easy,

I do it every day.

But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away.



Loved and Missed so much



- Tony, Shelley, Ross, Ella, Sam, Tim, Margaret and Marie



Of all the special Nan's that there could be,

You'll never know how glad I am that you were given to me.



We miss you everyday and love you so much Nan xx



- Love Ella, Sam and Tim



