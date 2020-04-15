HUNTER, Catherine (Cathy):
Passed away "now in peace"
Monday 6.55pm, with her husband, John, and her youngest daughter, Abigail, at her side at home with her cats nearby. Bubble family and friends present: Youngest Daughter of Russell* and Shirley* Lindsay. Mother to Adam, Dawn, Sheldon, and Abigail. Sister to Malcolm, Ken, Sandra, and Bronwyn. Daughter-in-law of Margaret and Bruce* Hunter and sister-in-law of Warren, Jillian, and Kylie. Loved Nana and Auntie. Messages to 739 Mill Road North Makarewa 9876. Thanks to staff at Kew, Dunedin and Christchurch Hospitals and Cancer Society.
(*denotes deceased)
