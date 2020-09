COOK,Catherine Mary (nee Norris):July 29, 1940 to September 14, 2020, passed away peacefully aged 80. Mum to four children she loved and cherished – Nicola (and John), Peter (and Melanie) in Australia, Michael, Sarah (and Matt) in England. Gran to five precious grandchildren she adored so much – Harrison and Oliver (Aus); Daniel, Andrew and Sebastian (UK).Our beautiful Mumpassed away knowing her family loved her beyond measure and she will be missed forever.Rest in Peace Mum and Gran.A memorial service for Mum will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday, September 18, at 11.00am to be followed in the future by a service and burial in Queenstown. All communications to the Cook Family, c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.