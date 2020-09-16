COOK,
Catherine Mary (nee Norris):
July 29, 1940 to September 14, 2020, passed away peacefully aged 80. Mum to four children she loved and cherished – Nicola (and John), Peter (and Melanie) in Australia, Michael, Sarah (and Matt) in England. Gran to five precious grandchildren she adored so much – Harrison and Oliver (Aus); Daniel, Andrew and Sebastian (UK).
Our beautiful Mum
passed away knowing her family loved her beyond measure and she will be missed forever.
Rest in Peace Mum and Gran.
A memorial service for Mum will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday, September 18, at 11.00am to be followed in the future by a service and burial in Queenstown. All communications to the Cook Family, c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 16, 2020