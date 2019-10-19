BROAD, Catherine (Lesley):
Sonny, Robyn and Lesley's extended family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who sent messages of sympathy, flowers and meals after the loss of a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Thank you to all who attended the funeral service and helped to celebrate Lesley's life. A special thank you Mary Ineson for her care of Lesley and to the members of Cycling Southland for their warm send off at the funeral.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2019