BROAD, Catherine (Lesley)
(nee Morland):
Peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the care of Vickery Court Rest Home and with her loving family by her side, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of John (Sonny), loved mother of Brian*, Graham*, Robyn, and Lyn* and loved Grandmother of Angela and Matt Blackmore, Timothy and Eliana Broad, Bridgette and Tom Cooney and a treasured Great-Grandmother. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Pat* and Bill* Jones, Michael and Allison Morland, Tony and Janet* Morland, Christopher and Ellen Morland, Mary* and Ian* Smith, Joan* and Syd* Patton, Rose* and Denis* Fleming, Anne and Ray Homer and Patsy and Pat* Meehan.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 449 North Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday, August 14, at 1.30pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Rosary will be recited in the church on Tuesday, August 13, at 7.00pm. Messages to 460 North Road, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019