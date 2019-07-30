BARDSLEY,

Catherine (Sheila):

Died peacefully at home at Elmslie House, Wanaka, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in her 90th year. Cherished wife of the late Tom, and dearly loved Mum of Jan and Alan Gillespie, Pam Bardsley, and the late David Peacock. Treasured Nana of Aaron Gillespie and Adele Reweti, Ben and Anna Gillespie, Sarah Gillespie, and Holly and Naomi Peacock. Special Great-Nana of Will, Milly and Peata. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Frances Stewart (Cromwell), and her many nieces and nephews. Sheila's family are extremely grateful to Kim and her wonderful team at Elmslie House for their excellent care over the past two years. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held at the Wanaka Community Presbyterian Church, Tenby Street, Wanaka, on Wednesday, July 31, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Jan Gillespie, 287 Maungawera Road, RD2, Wanaka 9382.

