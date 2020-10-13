NICHOL, Carolyn Anne:
(of Waimate) Peacefully passed away on October 10, 2020, at Dunstan Hospital; aged 74 years. Loved wife of the late Murray who passed away on April 18, 2020, (during covid lockdown, his cremation has taken place), loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Jan, Jared and Amanda, and Eden and Gemma, loved grandmother of Zac, and Rohan; Kalan, Myles, and Adair; Stella, and Archie. A service to celebrate both Carolyn and Murray's lives will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.00pm on Friday, November 6. Messages to 118 Faulks Road, Wanaka 9305.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020