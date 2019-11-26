LEONARD, Carolyn Anne:
Passed away at home surrounded by Nick, Hannah, Kasey and Alice on Sunday, November 24, 2019; aged 52 years. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Nick. Devoted, loving and proud mother of Hannah, Kasey and Alice. Loved stepmum of Jesse. Loved daughter of the late Colin and Margaret Shaw. Loved sister of Paula and aunt of Kerran. Dearly loved daughter-in-law of Barry and Jenny Leonard. Cherished and adored sister of Johnathan and Megan. Much loved aunt of Maia, Miriama, Kiriana, Joseph, Jayden and Aaliyah.
A trusted true friend
loved by so many.
Family wish to sincerely thank District Nurse Rosalie, her colleagues and the nursing staff of the Surgical Ward for all their devoted care of Carolyn. Donations to the Cancer Society would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. A farewell for Carolyn will be held on Thursday, November 28, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 25 White Streets or to Carolyn's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019