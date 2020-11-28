WELSH, Caroline Elizabeth:
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Bronwyn Welsh (Chch), Virginia Welsh and Hugh McKay (UK), Sally Welsh and Andrew Lawson (Adelaide), and Robin (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn and Warren Pitchers (Oamaru), Brian and Katya Bishop (Wellington), Andrew Bishop (USA), Owen Bishop and Sabina Schierkhofer (Melbourne), and James and Carol Bishop (HK). Beloved grandmother of Sarah, Alex, Grace, Indio, Rhiarnna, Harli , Zoe, Conor, Peter and Emma. Great-grandmother of Ethan. Special thanks to the team at Elloughton Gardens for your care of Caroline over the past few years. A private service is being held. Messages to [email protected] and [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 28, 2020