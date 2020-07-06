RUDOLPH,
Caroline Josephine (Aunty):
Unexpectedly at home after a prolonged illness on Saturday, July 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side, aged 63 years. Adored partner of Ed Wood. Loved daughter of Bob and Kath* Rudolph and cherished daughter-in-law of Phil and Phyllis Wood. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Eva and Roger McMurdo, Josephine and Tony Black, Kevin Rudolph and Louise Stronach, and Maria Rudolph and Brett and sister-in-law of Karl and Vicky Wood, and Susan and Tony Ross. Loved aunt of Cortez, Jackayla, Marley, Levi*, Keiran, Charlotte, Thomas, Sophie, Nico, Macey, Leila, Bella, Shael, Jed, Sadie, Nathan, Lizzie, Issac, Luke, Cameron, Victoria, Sam, Gemma, and their families. Carol is resting at home, 121 Morton Street, then from Tuesday afternoon will be at the Te Tomairangi Marae, 54 Eye Street. Carol's service will be held at the Marae on Wednesday, July 8 at 1.30pm. Carol will then travel north to Panguru for her interment. Messages to 121 Morton St, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
