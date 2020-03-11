Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole ROBERTSON. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Milton Cemetery Death Notice



Carole (nee Hood):

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by love. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Robertson (Ocean View), proud and loving mother and mother-in-law of Carla and Robbie Holmes (Leithfield). Dearly loved youngest daughter of Bert and Myrtle (Milton) and dearly loved sister of Illa Foster (Turangi) and the late Joffre, Phyll, Reg, Joy, Ron (Hone), Myrtle, Delcie, Alan and Beryl. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her dear friends Kerry and Trevor. A graveside service for Carole will be held at the Milton Cemetery at 1.30pm on Thursday, March 12. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to 414 Terrace Rd, RD 1, Amberley.







