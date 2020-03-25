PIHAMA,
Carole Iona (nee Hubber):
After a courageous battle, Carole passed away in the care of Hospice Southland on Monday 23 March 2020, with her loving family by her side. Much loved mum of Keita*, loved and treasured Nana of Awatea, Vanna, and Zhane, cherished daughter of Warren* and Yvonne* Hubber, deeply loved sister and best friend of Cheryl, Wayne, Delwyn and Brendon, Cheryl and Fazeen, Tania, and Deane, and special aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"E Rere Taku Wairua E Rere"
"Fly Spiritual Being Fly"
Due to the COVID19 outbreak, the family wish to inform you they will be holding a private family service. Visitors respectfully declined, however you are welcome to send messages to 600 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020