PIHAMA,Carole Iona (nee Hubber):After a courageous battle, Carole passed away in the care of Hospice Southland on Monday 23 March 2020, with her loving family by her side. Much loved mum of Keita*, loved and treasured Nana of Awatea, Vanna, and Zhane, cherished daughter of Warren* and Yvonne* Hubber, deeply loved sister and best friend of Cheryl, Wayne, Delwyn and Brendon, Cheryl and Fazeen, Tania, and Deane, and special aunty of all her nieces and nephews."E Rere Taku Wairua E Rere""Fly Spiritual Being Fly"Due to the COVID19 outbreak, the family wish to inform you they will be holding a private family service. Visitors respectfully declined, however you are welcome to send messages to 600 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810.(*denotes deceased)