BARRETT, Carol:
On November 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospice after a tough 3 month battle with cancer. Carol, aged 71, was surrounded by her loving family. A dearly loved and cherished Mum, Stepmum, Grannie and friend, Carol leaves a huge hole in all our lives. Messages c/- 6 Faraday Rise, Richmond, Nelson. Donations to the Nelson Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Carol's life is at Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, 3.30pm, Saturday, November 30, followed by Refreshments at Jay and Gillian's, 6 Faraday Rise, Richmond.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 27, 2019