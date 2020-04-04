Acknowledgement

CONLAN, Carl Roderick:

Janelle and Ethan, Eddie and Jude, Aline and Tony, and families, would like to acknowledge all the support and kindness shown to us from friends, family and the community following Carl's death. Thank you to everyone for all the visits, messages, cards, food, flowers, gifts and offers of help at this difficult time, it has been so very much appreciated. A massive thank you to all of those who helped with the funeral preparations, setting up the Town and Country, preparing the shed for the after-match function, the setting up of the machinery guard of honour, Callum at Claas Harvest Centre for grooming Carl's tractor, Southland Farm Machinery for Ethan's tractor, and the Matchfixers. To the beautiful Leisa and Jeanette for conducting a truly memorable service, and to the Gale family for taking Carl on the final tour of his farms. To the staff at St Peter's College, Jacqui, Chanelle and Shelley at Gore preschool for all of your love and ongoing support. To Terry, Greg and Josh for all your hard work keeping things running in the background. Special mention to the First Responders, thank you for all that you do. Thank you for supporting us at Carl's service and after match function, these memories are so helpful to us in dealing with our loss. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and heartfelt thank you to you all.



