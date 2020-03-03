Carl CONLAN

Guest Book
  • "CONLAN, Carl: Loved husband of Janelle (nee Casey), loved..."
    - Carl CONLON
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

CONLAN, Carl Roderick:
Peacefully in his sleep, at home, on Friday, February 28, 2020, aged 37 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Janelle, devoted father of Ethan Jay, and loyal companion Sally, loved son of Eddie and Judy, loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Andy, Georgina and Kerry, and a much loved Uncle of James, Sam, and William. A celebration of Carl's life will be held in Gore Town and Country Club Stadium, Bury Street, on Friday, March 6, at 3.00pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes NZ may be left at the service. Messages to 943 Waikaka Valley Highway, RD5, Gore 9775.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.