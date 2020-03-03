CONLAN, Carl Roderick:
Peacefully in his sleep, at home, on Friday, February 28, 2020, aged 37 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Janelle, devoted father of Ethan Jay, and loyal companion Sally, loved son of Eddie and Judy, loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Andy, Georgina and Kerry, and a much loved Uncle of James, Sam, and William. A celebration of Carl's life will be held in Gore Town and Country Club Stadium, Bury Street, on Friday, March 6, at 3.00pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes NZ may be left at the service. Messages to 943 Waikaka Valley Highway, RD5, Gore 9775.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020