MERRETT, Caleb Jamie:
Aged 28 years. Tragically on July 16, 2020, at his home. Much loved partner of Renee, adored Dad of Jaxson, Nikoda, and Jai. Dearly loved son of Elisa and Charlie Kneale along with Ken Merrett, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bradley and Dannette Merrett, Samantha and Nathan Arthur, Bianca, Emily, and Layla, loved Uncle of Jayden, Jakob, Aleyah, Rylan, and Kacen, loved grandson of Alan and the late Margaret Ioane and the late Roger and Betty Merrett, a much loved nephew and cousin, and a friend to many. Caleb will be resting at 32 Ipswich Street, Balclutha, from Saturday. A service of farewell for Caleb will be held on Tuesday, July 21, at 1.30pm, in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn cemetery. Messages to 32 Ipswich St, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, & Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from July 18 to July 20, 2020