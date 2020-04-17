SPOONER, Bunny:

15.4.1932 - 17.4.2019

Our Grandad planted a garden,

A garden of the heart,

He planted all the good things,

That gave our lives their start.

He bathed us in his sunshine,

And protected us just enough,

He let us grow a little wild,

For he knew we'd stand up strong and tough.

We are our Grandad's garden,

And together we will continue to grow,

You'll never be forgotten

In this beautiful life you left us to sow.

With all the love in our hearts - Your grandchildren Casey; Shannon and Siabon; Whitney; Jorgia and Caleb, and our new addition Bayden, your great-grandbaby you sadly never met.



