EDLIN, Buffy:
Suddenly at the Dunedin Public Hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Phill. Cherished mother of Ilana, Abbey, Gareth and mother-in-law of Mark, and Richard. A precious Grandma of Sam, Ruben, Alice, Harriet, and Benjamin. Loved daughter of Jock* and Ruby* Neill and sister, sister-in-law of Bill and Shirley*, David* and Mary, Graeme, Rosemary and Brian, and Janice. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buffy's family would like to thank the ICU staff of the Dunedin Public Hospital for their wonderful care of Buffy. Messages to 28 Leith Street, Windsor, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 18, 2020