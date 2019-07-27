CLEARWATER,

Bryson George:

18.11.1929 - 24.05.2019

Audrey, Anne, Evan and their families thank everyone for their support, kindness and expressions of sympathy following the loss of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law, granddad and great-granddad. Our grateful thanks for the cards, flowers, food, phone calls and visits - your thoughtfulness and kind gestures are much appreciated. To all those who attended the graveside service in Winton or the memorial service in Alexandra, to celebrate Bryson's life and to support us, thank you so much. Our sincere gratitude also to Ranui Rest Home staff for their wonderful care of Bryson. Please accept this as our personal thank you.





