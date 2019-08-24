MICHIE, Bryan Donald:
Died peacefully at Clutha Health First on August 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family; aged 79 years. Loved son of the late Eric and Janet Michie, much loved husband of Hazel; devoted father and father-in-law of Donald and Gesine; Michael; Leigh and Peter; cherished grandad of Craig, and Andrew; Matthew, and Brayden; and much loved great-grandad to Kayleigh. At Bryan's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to 268 Clyde Street, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2019