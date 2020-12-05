DODDS,
Bryan George (Dodzee):
Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Dearly loved son of *George and *Shirley, brother and brother-in-law of Murray and Tracey, Jan and Robb, loved bestie of Bronny, Uncle of Mike, and Bells. A service to celebrate Dodzee's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Tuesday, December 8, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Charlton Park Cemetery. Thank you to the Gore District Nurses for their care. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland may be left at the service. Messages to 82B Kitchener Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020