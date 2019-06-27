Bruce WYLIE

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Bruce's passing. Caught up with him a..."
  • "Condolences to Bruce's family and friends, one of life's..."
    - Pam Norman
  • "Worked with Bruce for a while. Always enjoyed his company..."
    - Jeff Powley
  • "Sorry to hear of Bruces death too soon , we still remember..."
    - ewen milne
  • "Very sad to hear of Bruce's passing, he will be remembered..."
    - jane king
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

WYLIE, Bruce Desmond:
Suddenly at Waimate on June 24, 2019. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Les and Avelyn, Carolyn and Steve, Quentin and Patty. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service celebrating Bruce's life will be held at the Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11.00am, at Edendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Amputee Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 63 Manse St, Edendale 9825.

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.