WILSON, Bruce Ian:

On Thursday, October 1, 2020. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Kelly Wilson (Ingill), Craig Wilson (Perth, Aust). Much loved Poppy Bruce to Bella and Ava Wilson (Ingill). Loved son and son-in-law of the late Ron and Ivy Wilson and Lorraine Henderson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Trevor (Ingill), Gary and Cheryl (Perth, Aust), Debbie and Darrel (ChCh). Loved uncle of his nephews and nieces. We wish to thank the Hospice and the District nurses for their amazing care of Bruce. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the Otago Hospice, PO Box 8002, Dunedin 9041, would be appreciated. Messages to 35 Lune Street, Oamaru. We are having a get together at the Oamaru Club, Severn Street, Oamaru, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2.00pm.

