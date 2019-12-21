PARMENTER,
Bruce Kenneth:
(formerly of Roxburgh and latterly of Abbotsford). Peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Leslie Groves Hospital; aged 81 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kahu and Tony, Reina and Kristy, Vicki and Tim, Hayley and Simon, and Mark and loved friend of Paulette. Loved 'Poppy' of his 9 grandchildren and their families. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bryan and Leiba, David* and Yvonne, Peggy*, Peter* and Gladys*, Max* and Froni*, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Much loved by his loyal shihtzu Fluffy. Grateful thanks to the staff of Leslie Groves for the recent care of Bruce. Bruce has been privately cremated as was his wish. Messages to the Parmenter family, 107 North Taieri Road, Abbotsford, Dunedin 9018.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019