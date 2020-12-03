Bruce MITCHELL

  MY LOVE AND DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO RON AND JULIE AND ALL...
    - Trish Gutschlag
  MITCHELL, Bruce Petersen: It is with much sadness we...
    - Bruce MITCHEL
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Gore RSA Function Lounge
Bowler Avenue
Gore
Death Notice

MITCHELL, Bruce Petersen:
It is with much sadness we announce Bruce's passing after a couple of tough days, surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Southland Hospital. Aged 91 years young. Loving husband of Grace for 65 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Carol Armstrong (Wanaka), Ron and Julie Mitchell (Gore), Ken and Pam Mitchell (Te Anau), Anne and Paul Cooper (Wanaka), Jeff Mitchell (Gore), Jill and Jonathan Larrivee (Te Anau/Dunedin). Cherished grandad Bruce to Eli, Carrie, Hannah, Heidi, Lance, Jenny, Nicola, Maegan, Michael, Alex, Leigh, Jade, Sean, Scott, Ryan, Mandy, Jackson, Patrick, Thomas and Dylan. Great grandad to Jordan, Riley, Oscar, Leo, Audrey, Anna, Hunter, Georgia, Briar, Hunter, Issy and Grace. Much respected and loyal friend of the Raihania Whanau. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Monday, December 7 at 1.00pm, the funeral leaving thereafter for the Mataura Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to 54 Pope Road, Croydon, RD4, Gore 9774.

Published in Southland Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020
