LUSTY, Bruce Edward Jr:
20.10.1969 - 1.3.2020
Passed away peacefully in Dunedin Hospital, on Sunday, March 1, aged 50. Much loved son of the late Bruce Sr and Mary Sr. Treasured brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Extra special friend and brother of Mary and Pete, and his special Coco Lusty. A private cremation has been held with J Fraser & Son. Messages c/- Mary Lusty, 242 Bay Road, RD 9, 9879. In lieu of flowers donations to Kidney Health NZ is appreciated.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 7, 2020