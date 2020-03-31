LAWSON, Bruce Thomas
(Snow/Whitebait):
20.08.1938 - 29.03.2020
Peacefully at home. Loved husband of Helen. Beloved father and father-in-law of the late Joan and Sonny, Tony and Tina, and Melanie and Te Muunu. Cherished grandfather of Michelle and Donna, Takahia and Teri, Tania and Tarf, Braydon, the late Alexs, Candis and Johnny, and Haimona. Treasured great-grandfather of Peyton, Tilly, Egypt, Katana, and baby Poutapu. Loved son of the late Thomas and Lilly. Loved brother of the late Christine, and Russell. Loved brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and cousin. Special friend of Ivy.
"Forever in our Hearts
Whitebaiting forever"
A memorial service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 45 West Street, Invercargill or to Bruce's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 31, 2020