CAMPBELL, Bruce:

Beth, Shane, Rachel and families would like to sincerely thank everyone for the visits, flowers, cards, baking and kind gestures following the passing of our Bruce; a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandad. Special thanks must go to Edendale First Response, St John Ambulance, staff of Gore and Southland Hospital especially Medical, Respiratory and Oncology, Gore Health and HealthCare NZ (Vai) for their wonderful care of Bruce through his illnesses. Words will never be enough to thank you all for your support, kindness and love shown towards us all during this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



