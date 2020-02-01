Bruce BLACKIE

Death Notice

BLACKIE, Bruce John:
20.03.1947 – 26.01.2020
Most dearly loved and loving husband of Joanne, and adored father, father-in-law and Grandad of Lyndon, Tina, Noah, Hedda and Sam, Jaron, Pip, Connor and Maddie. Adored Bruce John and Grandad Bruce of Annette, Mike, Braith, Daniel, Lisa, Casey and Cody, Rachel, Ana and Joe, and Mathew, and good friend to Donald, Daryl and Jeff.
Bye Bye Black Bird
You've earned your rest.
Love always.
In accords with Bruce's wishes a private cremation has been held and his ashes scattered. Messages to 14B Barr Street, Balclutha 9230.

Published in Southland Times on Feb. 1, 2020
